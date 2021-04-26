TROOPER Liam O'Leary and his two-year-old daughter Ava were elated to be participating in a genuine Anzac Day ceremony in 2021 after marking the event on their driveway last year.

A 10-year army veteran in the 5th Aviation Regiment, based out of the Townsville RAAF base, Trooper O'Leary said their day began with a Dawn Service at the RAAF base before catching a bus to Weir State School and marching to the service at the Riverway Cenotaph. Hundreds of people gathered to hear speeches and the playing of The Last Post before the laying of wreaths.

5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"There was lots of wreaths laid by the schools, lots of participation and afterwards, we all got to meet with our family, friends and family.

"It was Ava's first ceremony, she was enjoying herself and taking it all in."

Trooper O'Leary was glad they could commemorate Anzac Day normally again.

"(My highlight) was the feeling of being able to be doing it for my family, especially now I've had the little one.

5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"It's really good to see her there and be able to spend it with my family. It's the reason why we do it, isn't it?"

He said it was important we continued to pay tribute on Anzac Day.

"(We need to) continue remembering the sacrifices that our forefathers have laid before us," he said.

"It's a big part of Australia's history and it's great to be a part of."

Originally published as Trooper proud to share Anzac Day with daughter