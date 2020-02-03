Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum drove five times over legal limit to get KFC

        premium_icon Mum drove five times over legal limit to get KFC

        News When police found her there was damage to the front of the car and a popped rear tyre.

        Snake bites Clermont woman

        premium_icon Snake bites Clermont woman

        News The woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by emergency services.

        COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        premium_icon COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail