FALLING DEATH: Troubled life before stabbing tragedy

A DAD who stabbed his teenage daughter in the neck before jumping to his death inside a shopping centre had been trying to make his daughter conform to traditional Chinese ways, a family friend has claimed.

It's also been revealed the 14-year-old who was taken to hospital with stab wounds after a domestic incident on Sydney's north shore on Sunday was the subject of an apprehended domestic violence order.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the order was issued this month to protect her parents whom she had allegedly assaulted.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The girl's 52-year-old father fell to his death inside Chatswood Chase shopping centre just after 10am on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Chatswood about 9.55am where the 14-year-old wounded girl was being helped by a member of the public.

Horrified witnesses say they saw the teen run across the road outside the family home to a busy park where she screamed: "Help me, he's trying to kill me."

The teenager was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Witnesses say the girl ran across the street screaming.

Minutes later, emergency services were called to Chatswood Chase where a 52-year-old man was found severely injured after a fall. Police say he died at the scene.

Officers have been told there was an altercation between the girl and the man inside a Chatswood home, with the man running from the scene after the girl was assaulted and stabbed.

A family friend told the Daily Mail there had been ongoing tensions between the girl and her parents.

"She was naughty, I guess, like your typical teenage girl," the friend said.

"But there were cultural problems. They were always fighting with her. I think it's very hard when the parents are raised in traditional Chinese ways, and she goes to school and learns about Western ways."

The teenager had been subject to a court-ordered ADVO.

The Herald reports the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was named as the defendant of the court-ordered ADVO on July 3 following alleged incidents at the family home - with her parents being named as those seeking protection.

Court records show she allegedly assaulted her mother last Wednesday, causing a head injury that required stitches, and, last week she was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroying or damaging property.

She pleaded guilty to both in the Surry Hills Children's Court on Friday. She was granted bail to continue living at the family home.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. In an emergency, call triple-0

The girl's father fell to his death inside Chatswood Chase shopping centre.