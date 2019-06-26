Menu
Login
Road Closed Sign
Road Closed Sign
News

Truck accident causes traffic chaos

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 10:51 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has broken down on a busy Gold Coast roundabout, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The truck trailer broke away from the cab in the middle of the roundabout, at the intersection of Ashmore Rd and Upton St at Bundall just before 9.30am.

At 10.30am the area was still blocked as police worked to clear the area, with heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A police spokeswoman said drivers should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying at the time.

More Stories

accident gold coast traffic truck truck accident

Top Stories

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 16-22

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 16-22

    News Read on to find out all the latest in crime news from Blackwater.

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    News A man was flown to hospital after a quad bike rollover near Dysart.

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    News Long-time resident of Emerald recalls fond memories.

    Mowerman a true hero

    Mowerman a true hero

    News His mission to support Aussie kids.