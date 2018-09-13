Menu
Breaking

Truck and car collision shuts road near Kuttabul

Madura Mccormack
by
12th Sep 2018 7:07 PM

UPDATE 8:30PM: Council has been called to clean up spilled diesel on the road, according to Queensland Police.

Two women have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood at least one lane of the Bruce Highway has reopened.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been shut in both directions near Hampden State School after a car-carrier truck and car collided.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the scene about 6.22pm, to reports of a car-carrier and car colliding.

The car-carrier came to a stop upright in a ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics are assessing two women, who will be taken to the Mackay Base Hospital shortly.

It is understood a driver of one of the vehicles is always being treated.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked, with traffic control currently in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

