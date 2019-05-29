Menu
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Breaking

Driver killed in second truck fatality in 48 hours

Matt Collins
by
29th May 2019 12:28 PM

A SMALL community in Queensland's southwest is reeling with yet another fatal accident confirmed this afternoon.

The fresh tragedy follows a horror accident on Monday night in which a woman and her four small children were killed in a head-on collision with a truck.

This afternoon, a man has been killed following another incident with a truck.

A truck and utility collided on Reedy Creek Rd near the intersection of Benair Rd at Benair, a neighbouring town of Kumbia where the family tragedy happened.

A Queensland police officer on scene confirmed the car crash at Benair this afternoon was a fatality.

The male driver of the ute, whose age is unknown at this time, died at the scene.

More on this story here

crash editors picks kingaroy south burnett fatal crashes truck crash
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after recent protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.

    An event for the family

    An event for the family

    News Show still going strong.