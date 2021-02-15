Menu
Road sign on the Gregory Highway. Photographer: Jodie Richter.
Truck carrying grain rolls on major CQ highway

Melanie Plane
15th Feb 2021 3:21 PM
A truck driver was lucky to escape after the truck he was driving rolled on the Gregory Highway Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Gordonstone, near Emerald about 11.25am after a B-double rolled.

She said two crews arrived on scene at 11.45am and found two trailers had rolled, but the cab of the truck had managed to stay upright.

She said the truck was carrying grain and the crash blocked the southbound lane of the highway.

The driver was assessed on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Central Highlands Regional Council assisted with traffic control and the clean-up of the grain spill.

