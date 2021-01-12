Truck crash closes highway
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.
The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.
A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.
He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.
It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.
