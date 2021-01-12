Truck crash closes highway

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.

He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.

