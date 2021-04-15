Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Darryn Nufer
15th Apr 2021 4:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.

kunwarara road truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver clocked at 118km/hr claimed her ‘speedo was out’

        Premium Content Driver clocked at 118km/hr claimed her ‘speedo was out’

        Crime Police were told the driver’s speedometer “was out”, causing confusion of the actual speed.

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Premium Content TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Cricket An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the...

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks