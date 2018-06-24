Menu
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating.
The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating.
News

Truck driver dead after tragic mishap

by Sophie Chirgwin, Jacob Miley
24th Jun 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

A MAN has been killed after being struck by his own truck at the Woodford Showgrounds, north west of Caboolture.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the 58-year-old truck driver - a Maryborough man - was reversing a large prime mover at the Woodford Showgrounds around 9pm last night when he opened the door and got out of the cabin. However he misjudged his step and fell under the wheels of the truck, which was still moving and rolled over him.

Witnesses called paramedics and performed CPR however despite their efforts the man died at the scene.

Emergency Services arrived at the Showgrounds about 9.20pm.

The Woodford Show was held at the grounds on Friday and Saturday, ending with fireworks Saturday night.

Workplace Health and Safety are expected to investigate, the QPS spokesman said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating, but police said there are no suspicious circumstances to the incident.

brisbane editors picks queensland woodford show

Top Stories

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News A quick survey will help producers to deliver fresh and local ingredients to the community.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    Local Partners