FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO brian cassidy
News

Truck driver dies in crash on southwest Queensland highway

20th Jul 2020 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
A TRUCK driver has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash on a highway in southwest Queensland.

The man crashed on the Leichhardt Highway, 15-kilometres north of the township of Taroom, just after 2pm on Monday, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the road-train the man was driving has left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

The man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Toowoomba Chronicle

