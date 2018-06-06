Major traffic delays after truck crash, fire

UPDATE 9.20AM: TRAFFIC is reportedly backed up to Eton after a crash on the Peak Downs Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were still on scene at the crash site directing traffic.

She said the rolled truck was 'righted' about 8.30am and a tow truck is working to remove it.

Delays are continuing as Mackay Regional Council crews work to clear the roadway of debris.

The road is not expected to fully reopen for some time yet.

UPDATE 7.30AM: POLICE are allowing some traffic to pass the scene of a major truck crash at Eton Range this morning.

It is understood west bound traffic, including trucks, are being directed by police however wide loads are not permitted.

The crash has caused major delays on the Peak Downs Highway since it occurred just after 4am.

UPDATE 7AM: TRAFFIC is starting to move on the Peak Downs Highway but motorists should expect delays.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were conducting traffic controls on the Eton Range after a truck rolled and caught fire this morning.

She said the truck was travelling down the range when it rolled and then caught alight.

Investigations into how the crash occurred are ongoing.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE emergency services crews are on scene at Eton after a truck carrying shelves rolled and caught fire this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the Peak Downs Highway at the top of the Eton Range just after 4am.

"We got the call out at 4.10am and when we arrived, the truck was well involved (in flames)," the spokeswoman said.

"Queensland Police blocked the highway at the top of the range."

She said fire crews had managed to contain the fire by 4.50am, but two crews remain on scene waiting for heavy towing to arrive.

The driver of the truck was lucky to escape serious injury according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Paramedics attended the Peak Downs Highway at 4.14am following reports of a single vehicle truck rollover with a vehicle on fire," a QAS spokesperson said.

"Paramedics assessed one male patient for minor injuries and a medical complaint before transporting him in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

"QAS remain on standby at scene with QFES while the vehicle fire is being controlled."