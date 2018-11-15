Menu
Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

Bill North
by
14th Nov 2018 3:35 PM
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
A TRUCK has lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.

It appears the Core Logistics trailer was dislodged from a truck upon entering the highway from the BP Tornik service station.

"It looks like the trailer has come off as he's turned out of the roadhouse," a passer by told The Daily Examiner at about 4.20pm today.

"Cars are still driving around it, but there are no police on scene yet to divert traffic."

At 4.36pm Live Traffic NSW reported that RMS and emergency services personnel are attending the incident near Duncans Rd, Clarenza, and advised motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

