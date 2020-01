A TRUCK rollover has closed Gregory Developmental Rd in both directions early today.

The Department of Transport Main Roads released a statement at 7.30am which said the road was blocked 15km south of Belyando Crossing.

Police were called to the scene, west of Mount Coolon, at 4.30am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said nobody was injured when the two-trailer truck rolled early this morning.

Police have since left the scene.