ON THE SCENE: Police were called to a truck rollover in Airlie Beach just after 6am this morning.

ON THE SCENE: Police were called to a truck rollover in Airlie Beach just after 6am this morning. Gregor Mactaggart

POLICE are on the scene of a truck rollover at the roundabout near Waterson Way and Coconut Grove in Airlie Beach.

A cement truck rolled onto its side about half way through the roundabout, just after 6am this morning.

Police confirmed the driver had got out of the truck and was medically cleared.

The left lane of the roundabout has been closed until heavy haulage are able to remove the truck, however the right lane remains open.