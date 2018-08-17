Menu
Login
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists. Warren Lynam
News

Truck rollover sees Bruce Hwy grind to halt

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Aug 2018 5:52 PM

A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.

Initial reports suggest it has crashed into another car meaning those heading southbound to Brisbane can expect heavy delays.

Queensland Ambulance Services have responded to the crash.

They were called to the incident near the Roys Rd exit at 5.30pm.

QAS media said the truck driver is uninjured while the driver of the other car is still being assessed.

Earlier reports from motorists in the area said the semi trailer "abruptly veered off" the side of the road into the bush area.

brisbane bruce highway crash paramedic roys road sunshine coast truck rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    News Heart of event hasn't changed.

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    News A Springsure local took to the road last Friday for a hay run.

    Drought worst since 1995

    Drought worst since 1995

    News Grazier James Speed believes the region should be drought declared.

    Cancer survivor inspiring others

    Cancer survivor inspiring others

    News Capella local is the face of Relay For Life after tough battle.

    Local Partners