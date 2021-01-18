Truck rolls off CQ highway

Police were called to a truck rollover in the Central Highlands just after noon on Monday. FILE PHOTO.

A truck has rolled off the Gregory Highway in the Central Highlands just after noon on Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services crews were called to the Gregory Highway at Gindie about 12.10pm.

The QPS spokesman said the truck was carrying tyres and tools, and bystanders were helping to clear debris from the road.

He said the truck had left the roadway and the highway remained open.

The QPS spokesman said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reported injuries.