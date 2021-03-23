Menu
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

by Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2021 10:19 AM
Two police officers are lucky to have survived a freak incident on the M1 overnight that saw a wheel smash into their windscreen while they were travelling at more than 100km/h.

The heart-stopping moment came as two police officers were travelling in a marked police car along the M1 about 11.45pm, when a wheel from a light truck or trailer in front of them was propelled into the air, later smashing into the cop car's windscreen.

The officers were showered with glass but were not injured.

Now, police are seeking information to help find the driver of the truck or trailer who was travelling through the Helensvale area when the terrifying drama happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam of the incident is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

