Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck driver has been charged after $140,000 cash was found hidden in his truck. Picture: AAP/James Ross
A truck driver has been charged after $140,000 cash was found hidden in his truck. Picture: AAP/James Ross
Crime

Truckie busted with $140k in hidden cash

Georgie Hewson
by and Georgie Hewson
6th Feb 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At about 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

"There we found we found $147,100 hidden in a concealed compartment in the bunk area of the truck," he said.

"He was cooperative with police but gave no explanation for being in possession of such a large amount of cash."

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime.

He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim’s brother had affair with wife of accused: court

        premium_icon Victim’s brother had affair with wife of accused: court

        Crime A ROCKHAMPTON murder victim’s brother had sex “many times” with the wife of the man accused of the killing, a jury has heard.

        Father chokes bus driver in road rage outburst

        premium_icon Father chokes bus driver in road rage outburst

        Crime The assault was sparked after the man’s wife was forced off highway

        Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        premium_icon Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        Politics State Government’s tough new legislation has left plenty unhappy

        Nominations open for inspiring Isaac women

        Nominations open for inspiring Isaac women

        News Award recognises women who make a positive difference to their community.