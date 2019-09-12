Menu
Login
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
News

Truckie desperately tried to avoid crash after brakes failed

12th Sep 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

WITNESSES to a crash after a truck lost its brakes have said the driver desperately tried to avoid an accident. 

According to the Advertiser, the white B-double lost its brakes as it travelled on the downward track of the South Eastern Freeway and crashed into six cars which were waiting to turn right into Portush Road last night. 

A cyclist was also waiting at the intersection and walked away. 

"It is extremely lucky no one was seriously injured given the history of this intersection," a police spokesman said at the scene.

"He (the cyclist) should buy a lottery ticket. That's just insane."

The intersection was a site of a major fatal crash in 2014. 

The driver, a 57-year-old from Queensland, was cleared of  being drunk or high on drugs. 

Police defected the truck from BJ Harris Express, for further investigation.

More Stories

adelaide crash editors picks south eastern freeway truck truck crash truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    A 'dam' interesting book

    A 'dam' interesting book

    News Book about Fairbairn Dam proving popular across the board

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Tieri school gets to experience mining equipment upclose

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region