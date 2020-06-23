Menu
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint. Cannabis clipseal bag generic image. Picture: iStock
Crime

Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Jun 2020
A LOCKYER Valley truck driver has been sacked by his employer after he was caught drug driving in Gatton.

Benjamin Craig Cook, 43, was driving on Railway St when he was pulled over by police conducting patrols.

Toowoomba Road Policing Unit pulled over the white ute Cook was driving at 8am on March 6.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told Cook passed a breath test but a random drug test confirmed he had smoked marijuana at some point.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Hutton told the court police decided to search the man.

"During the interception, police made several observations. The defendant was detained for the purpose of a search," Sgt Cook said.

"When asked if he had anything to declare, he said he had some marijuana in his lunch box."

In the lunch box was a plastic container containing green leafy material as well as a small blue brass pipe.

Police also found a clipseal bag holding 26 marijuana seeds.

Facing three charges, Cook pleaded guilty to drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a pipe.

He was fined $350 for the drug and pipe possession and $350 for drug driving.

He lost his licence for a month.

For the drug driving, a conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

