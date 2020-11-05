Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
News

Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 7:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

 

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

 

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

More Stories

burnett heads crash truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Severe fire danger, hot temps for parts of CQ

        Premium Content WEATHER: Severe fire danger, hot temps for parts of CQ

        Weather Recent storms appear to have made way for a scorching few days as mercury tipped to hit 40 degrees.

        Last confirms deputy leader tilt, claims victory in Burdekin

        Premium Content Last confirms deputy leader tilt, claims victory in Burdekin

        Politics He said it was ‘only appropriate’ that the LNP ensures a regional MP has a senior...

        Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Premium Content Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Health Eight active cases in Qld as NSW reveals date to open to Victoria

        Daughters wait by father’s bedside after horror crash

        Premium Content Daughters wait by father’s bedside after horror crash

        Health Father-of-three underwent an eight-hour operation to remove a brain blood clot...