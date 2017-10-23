True community legend 'blessed' with baton role

HONOURED: Duaringa local Carol Finger is overjoyed to be named a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

COMMUNITY means the world to Duaringa local Carol Finger, and dedicating her time to her hometown of 66 years has always been an unquestioned part of her nature.

"I've never thought about why I do it. I just love people - it's my Italian background,” Ms Finger said.

"My parents were involved in the community and I just kept doing it. I enjoy it, and I don't do things I don't enjoy.”

As a well-known champion of her community and prolific volunteer in the region, Ms Finger is now delighted to have been chosen as one of 3800 baton bearers across Australia who will take part in bringing the Queen's baton to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony next year.

She said it was "wonderful” to be nominated and selected as a baton bearer, and she felt "doubly blessed” as she had also made plans to attend the swimming, athletics, hockey and netball events at the Games on the Gold Coast.

Ms Finger was in the crowd at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games when Raelene Boyle won gold in the 400m sprint.

"All the audience stood up and just cheered. They just went mad and it was phenomenal. It was great,” she recalled.

"A once-in-a-lifetime experience for me will now become twice in a lifetime, which is pretty cool.

"I love athletics and I love seeing people put so much into it. I think it's great.

"There would be some people here who would never get the chance to see something like the baton relay.

"Big things don't always come to little towns, and this gives us a chance to be part of the event by watching it come through.”

Ms Finger, currently the administration officer at the Duaringa Police Station, where she has worked since 1998, is also an honorary auditor of financial books for more than 30 not-for-profit organisations, including sporting clubs, the school P&C and rural fire brigades from Emerald to Rockhampton.

"I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said.

"I like this community - Ilove it. I grew up here and I've had a great life here.

"My policy is to leave a little bit behind that makes it better for the next generation.”

Ms Finger's devotion to her community is tireless and has also included helping the P&C Association when her children were young, 18 years as pony club secretary and treasurer of Duaringa Local Ambulance, and now as a volunteer with the Duaringa Golf Club and secretary/treasurer of the Duaringa Tourist and Information Association.

"I am also a member of the local Community Reference Group and I'm an unofficial Adopt-A-Cop to the old people in the town, and I always enjoy a chat with them.”

The Queen's baton left London's Buckingham Palace in March and is due to arrive in Brisbane on Christmas Eve, after making its way through Europe, the Africas, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

It will make its first public appearance in Australia on Australia Day and will be carried through New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory before reaching the host state, Queensland, in March.

The baton will then be carried through outback Queensland and will arrive at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on April 4.