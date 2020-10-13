Menu
A Mapleton man who was killed after crashing his motorbike on Carter Rd in Nambour on Saturday night is being remembered as a "true gentleman".
News

‘True gentleman’: Tributes flow after death of Mapleton dad

Matt Collins
12th Oct 2020 6:50 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2020 5:39 AM
A 38-year-old father who tragically lost his life after a motorcycle crash over the weekend is being remembered as a true gentleman.

Mapleton father Ben Eddey died after losing control of his motorcycle on Carter Rd in Nambour on Saturday night.

Mr Eddey's neighbour said he enjoyed many over-the-fence conversations with a "very shy guy who tend to mind his own business".

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Rd, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.

"He was a lovely bloke. A true gentleman," the neighbour said.

A Mapleton resident for more than 12 months, passers-by would admire Mr Eddey tinkering in the garage with his treasured cars and motorcycles.

He is survived by his partner and children.

"He was a good dad, a good partner and a lovely bloke," the neighbour said.

"He was happy to give you a hand with anything you were doing."

The crash comes after a horror week on Coast roads with four deaths in the space of a week, including two motorcycle riders.

Police urged motorists to drive to the conditions, and stick to the speed limits.

Four fatals on the Coast in seven days.

On average, 50 motorcyclists are killed on Queensland roads each year, and a further 936 are taken to hospital.

According to State Government figures, at-risk riders are often male, aged between 21 and 59, and riding on recreational routes in southeast Queensland.

Areas of the Sunshine Coast hinterland, including from Nambour to Montville and Maleny, have been the scene of some tragic accidents over the years.

