Taylor Swift rumour finally confirmed

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has seemingly confirmed one of the more bizarre rumours that's swirled around singing superstar Taylor Swift in recent years.

Before the release of her most recent album, Reputation, last year, Swift took a lengthy break from the public eye, somehow even managing to evade paparazzi as she made the record.

As days turned into months without a single Swift sighting, some fans began to ask: Where was the singer? And how was she managing to dodge being noticed in public?

In July 2017, images surfaced showing two hulking bodyguards carrying a large suitcase out of Swift's New York apartment. Whatever was in there, it appeared to be quite heavy. The picture first surfaced on photo website Splash News, who captioned it thusly: "Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck, in the trunk."

Hold up. Was Taylor Swift really folding herself up into a suitcase and being carried into a waiting car to leave her apartment? Without confirmation from T-Swift herself, the bizarre rumour faded - until now.

In a new interview with Vogue UK, Malik seems to confirm the rumour - and suggests it wasn't a one-time thing. Here's how Vogue drops the bombshell:

(Malik)] seems more like an undergrad than an internationally swooned-over famous person. Though his small talk is a giveaway. "She was travelling around in a suitcase," he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift's ability to avoid the paparazzi.

Zayn and Taylor.

Of course, Malik would have inside info about Swift's movements - the pair teamed up for Fifty Shades soundtrack hit I Don't Want To Live Forever, released in late 2016.

Fans are reeling now that one of 2017's craziest celebrity conspiracy theories appears to have been confirmed:

