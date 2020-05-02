Menu
Donald Trump has raised his estimate for possible US deaths from COVID-19 to below 100,000, after earlier saying it was heading for a toll of up to 70,000.
Trump hopes US virus toll under 100,000

2nd May 2020 10:38 AM

President Donald Trump has seemingly increased his estimate of possible deaths in the United States from the coronavirus, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities.

"Hopefully we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless," Trump said on Friday.

The figure is much higher than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday

Projections have varied for how many lives COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, would claim.

Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease official, had said in March that Americans should be prepared for 100,000 deaths.

On Wednesday the number of deaths passed 60,000, eclipsing the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

By Friday afternoon, at least 63,260 people had died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government reports.

Originally published as Trump hopes US virus toll under 100,000

