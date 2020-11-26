Menu
Politics

Trump issues his first full pardon

by Frank Chung
26th Nov 2020 8:13 AM

 

Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over Russia.

The President announced on Wednesday he was granting a full pardon to Michael Flynn, a retired former Army lieutenant general who briefly served in the Trump administration before being ousted for allegedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," Mr Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!"

General Flynn simply tweeted "Jeremiah 1:19" - the Bible passage which reads, "'They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,' declares the Lord."

 

The move brings to an end a four-year criminal case, which the Department of Justice had attempted to drop in May this year after an independent review ordered by Attorney-General Bill Barr uncovered prosecutorial misconduct.

General Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI, but later reversed course after retaining defence lawyer Sidney Powell, who fought to have the charges thrown out, alleging her client was "set up" by the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team.

The case has been tied up in seemingly never-ending legal proceedings ever since, with DC Circuit Court Judge Emmett Sullivan refusing the DOJ's request to dismiss the case and instead appointing an "amicus curiae", or friend of the court, to argue against the government's motion.

Last month, Ms Powell - who has recently made a series of wild allegations of election fraud against voting machine company Dominion - filed a motion to have Judge Sullivan disqualified from the case for alleged bias against her client.

 

More to come.

 

 

