Politics

Trump: Yet another supporter abandons ship

14th Jun 2019 8:09 AM

WHITE House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter. He said Sanders will be returning to her home state of Arkansas and has not immediately named a successor.

Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides, and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

Under her tenure, regular White House press briefings became a relic of the past. She has not held a formal briefing since March 11.

Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!" Trump said on Twitter.

There was no immediate information on who would replace Sanders.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's revealed that Ms Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

