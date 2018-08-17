Trump’s bizarre Aretha Franklin claim

DONALD Trump has remembered the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as someone he "knew well" and who "worked for me".

"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well," he began - so far, so good. But then came this: "She worked for me on numerous occasions."

Wait, what?

Here's the video of Trump saying that Aretha Franklin "worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific." Doesn't seem like the W.H. has clairified yet what he meant. (via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/LErBeAQ7bw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 16, 2018

You're not alone if you have no idea what the president means by that.

Media outlets have been scrambling to try and decode it.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the Respect singer performed at the now defunct Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in the 90s and according to theNew York Daily News, she attended a private event hosted by Mr Trump to celebrate the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York in 1997.

However, it is not known if she actually performed at the event, as Vanity Fair cheekily pointed out: "It's unclear what Trump is referring to exactly when he says that Franklin worked for him, or if he's confusing having someone take a photo with him in 1997 as 'work.'"

Photos from the event see Mr Trump with his arm slung over the shoulder of a grinning Franklin.

Either way, "working for me" seems like a bit of a stetch to say the least.

.......worked for him?? Does he mean he once paid her for a private performance (which is common with many celebrities; Bruno Mars once performed at a party for $1M)? Because that is the only way this statement would make sense. — 🍥 Moody Delilah 🍥 (@EarthBugC137) August 16, 2018

Many on social media believed the comments showed racist undertones and lashed out at Mr Trump for his tone deaf remarks.

It would be no surprise if Aretha Franklin performed at a Trump event years ago. But for him to say she "worked for" him, phrased that way, carries an abundantly clear connotation. It speaks to how he saw her and is devoid of the respect she deserves for her impact. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 16, 2018

2. I'm assuming Queen Aretha, at some point, did a show at one of Trump's casinos..I can't figure out any other way she would have worked for him and of course I can't fathom why anyone would make that reference on the day one of the most important women in music passed away. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 16, 2018

Trump thinks Aretha was one of his maids. https://t.co/gphggoJWpy — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) August 16, 2018

Trump’s “tribute” to Aretha Franklin sounds about as close as you can get to a slave owner:



“She worked for me on numerous occasions” — Michael (@MichaelBense) August 16, 2018

OBAMAS ON ARETHA: "Graced with a glimpse of the divine."



CLINTONS ON ARETHA: "One of America's greatest national treasures."



TRUMP ON ARETHA: "She worked for me."#ArethaFranklin — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 16, 2018

Today @realDonaldTrump said Aretha Franklin "worked" for him. She may have performed on a stage of one of your hotels or casinos, but she NEVER WORKED for you. But you, Mr. Trump, you work for us and, sooner or later, you will be fired by us. — Sharon Gelman - Resist! (@sharongelman) August 16, 2018

I want ironclad, incontrovertible, video proof that Aretha Franklin “worked for“ Donald Trump. This is so typical – when someone who has contributed immensely to society gets lavish praise, Donald Trump not only connects himself to them, but finds a way to subjugate them. — Cat Specter (@catspecter) August 16, 2018

It would be so nice for America if a day could go by without being embarrassed by one of Trumps tweets. Today he was the employer of Aretha Franklin? — David Hamelin (@drockwood25) August 16, 2018

And just when you think it can't get any worse, Mr Trump continued: "She was terrific - Aretha Franklin - on her passing."

The legendary vocalist performed her death well? We will leave that one to you to figure out.