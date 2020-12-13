Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Trump’s new threat before leaving office

by Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore, The Sun
13th Dec 2020 1:26 PM

President Trump said he is pushing to declassify "everything" before he leaves office as he continued to rage against Democrats for alleged "spying" and "treason."

Trump shared a tweet from author Todd Starnes on Saturday morning that said, "At this point @realDonaldTrump should declassify everything. Everything."

Trump added: "I have been doing this. I agree!"

He then went on a rant accusing President-elect Joe Biden's campaign and his son, Hunter, among others, of spying and treason.

"IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe," Trump tweeted.

"Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all.

"Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but "Justice" took too long. Will be DOA!"

 

Trump has reportedly become increasingly frustrated with his legal team over their stream of losses in trying to overturn the presidential election results.

letterspromo

He is also reportedly angry with his attorney general Bill Barr for failing to act over claims made against Hunter Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump voiced anger with Barr in a Friday meeting after news broke that the AG knew of a federal investigation into Hunter before the election, but did not make it public.

Trump is also said to have threatened to fire Barr but so far has been dissuaded to do so by his aides.

The president shared a tweet on Saturday that stated if the Wall Street Journal story is true, and Barr was aware of a Hunter investigation, he should immediately be fired.

Trump called the story "a big disappointment."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Trump's new threat before leaving office

More Stories

donald trump trump us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Not since 1929 has Australia suffered a year such as this with eight deaths due to shark attacks. But why are fatal attacks on the rise?

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales

        Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        Premium Content Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        News The Education Department and the Education Minister refused to answer questions...

        Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        Premium Content Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        News Emergency services rushed to the site after reports involving farm machinery.