Trust making region's housing affordable

Mayor Anne Baker.
Mayor Anne Baker. Contributed

IN A bid to ensure low- and middle-income earners can afford to live in the Isaac region, rental properties are now being made available through the Isaac Affordable Housing Trust.

IAHT Board committee chair Mayor Anne Baker said there were currently six properties available for rent in Moranbah and one in Dysart.

Cr Baker said affordable housing was one of the region's biggest issues, and since 2012, the IAHT had aimed to make it more affordable for people to access properties in Moranbah, Dysart and Clermont.

"We want to make it more attractive and affordable for workers and families to live in our communities,” she said. The Isaac Rental Affordability Scheme income earning eligibility bracket had increased by 20 per cent. Applicants can be assessed under the IRAS and the National Rental Affordability Scheme, and can check eligibility on council's website.

Topics:  affordable housing anne baker isaac affordable housing trust isaac regional council

Central Queensland News

