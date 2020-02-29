Truth in Tyson’s threats to duped star

There’s been a staggering twist to Mike Tyson’s chivalrous attempt to defend his daughter’s honour after rumours of a $10 million dowry.

A truly bizarre social media mix-up has created absolute chaos after a star comedian claimed Mike Tyson was personally hunting him down.

American funnyman Michael Blackson claimed on social media that the boxing legend formerly known as the baddest man on the planet had sent him private messages on Instagram warning him about comments surrounding the fighter's daughter.

Those comments caused a dramatic reaction across the internet until reports emerged that Tyson, in fact, never sent those messages to Blackson.

A spokesman for Tyson released a statement on Saturday (AEDT) declaring that Blackson appeared to fall for a fake Mike Tyson Instagram account.

The comments, reportedly, falsely attributed to Tyson came after bizarre rumours the former heavyweight champion was willing to pay $10 million dollars to any man willing to marry his daughter, Mikey Lorna Tyson.

The rumours have since been revealed to be nothing more than a hoax.

"If this is true, I think I'm finally ready to settle down," Blackson posted on social media, joking about his interest in taking Tyson up on the $10 million offer.

WARNING OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

"I know I've been dipping n dapping a few snow bunnies and Asian persuasion but I'm ready for your beautiful queen. I'm ready to give u some grandkids that will have the complexion of Tyson Bedford, knowledge of Cicely Tyson, talk like you Mike Tyson and hopefully not built like Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield were a golden age for the heavyweight division.

"I really don't give a f*ck about the money but I'll take it. Waiting to hear from you father in law sir."

Blackson said Tyson responded to the comment and posted a screenshot of the exchange - unfortunately for him it was later revealed to be a hoax Tyson account.

"Listen u black little b*tch. This sh*t ain't real and soon as I find the person that started that meme, imma knock them the f*ck out so make sure it ain't you burnt roach looking b*tch," the false Tyson account messaged to Blackson.

Michael Blackson got it very wrong.

"My daughter is happily in a relationship with a nice looking man so she's not interested in an overcooked hotdog like you. Next time you do my podcast, imma knock the black off u, it might take a year because you black as f*ck. Gtfo my dm before I get your black ass deported you geico lizard looking b*tch."

MIKE TYSON IS BACK 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3EEq0CXfde — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) February 28, 2020

However, it soon emerged that not only was Blackson duped by a false account, but the original rumour about the boxing star offering money for somebody to marry his daughter was also revealed as false.

"You have posted a false and defamatory article in regards to Mike Tyson and his daughter," a spokesman for Tyson said.

"There is zero truth to this story, and it is suggested that you immediately remove the article and all links or further action will be taken."

The same spokesman for Tyson's California Ranch also confirmed Blackson was contacted about his claims and eventually deleted the images of his mix-up with a fraudulent Tyson account on Instagram.

It turns out fake news can strike anytime, anywhere.