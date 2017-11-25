Tune five senses of the body

IN THE MOMENT: Mindfulness is the act of consciously bringing awareness to the task at hand, via your senses and through your thoughts and emotions.

CHRISTMAS is approaching at an alarming rate and, for most of us, this means chaotic trips to the shops for last minute Christmas shopping, long work days tying up odd jobs before the new year, and frantically cleaning the house before friends and family visit.

So how much are you really appreciating the joys that come with this time of year?

If your initial reaction was to question the fact that 'joys' exist at this time of year, then the following information is for you.

Many of us live moment to moment, without paying attention to our surroundings, or appreciating the small things in life.

This 'mindlessness' has become a normal part of today's modern society, and unfortunately it's putting us at risk.

We lose touch with the important things in life, lose direction, and this can lead to greater susceptibility to stress and anxiety.

Have you heard of 'mindfulness'?

Essentially, mindfulness is the act of consciously bringing awareness to the task at hand, via your senses and through your thoughts and emotions.

Mindfulness lights up parts of your brain that are supressed during our normal daily activities (ie when we are running on autopilot). It reduces stress and anxiety, increases patience and tolerance, improves your connection with yourself and those around you and empowers you to act with more compassion and less judgement.

Mindfulness can often sound like an obscure concept, but it does not have to be complicated.

The five senses activity can help ground you in the present moment and grow your appreciation for the world around you. Give it a go!

5. Name five things you can see: Focus on things you wouldn't normally pay attention to.

4. Name four things you can feel: This could be the fabric texture of your chair or a breeze that is blowing past.

3. Name three things you can hear: Take a moment to notice all the sounds around you.

2. Name two things you can smell: We filter out and become desensitised to many smells in our lives, can you bring these back into focus?

1. Name one thing you can taste: This is often the most difficult. It may be the flavour of a drink you have just sipped or simply be the residual flavours in your mouth. The more often you take the time to practice using your senses, the better the outcomes.

But to begin, why not try this just once a day?