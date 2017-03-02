Turn blue and help fundraise

Clermont's Rhys Wood and his parents in a hospital in Vancouver.

HELP raise money to bring Rhys Wood home.

Rhys has been recovering in a Vancouver Hospital following a snowboarding accident that left him unable to walk due to fractured C5 and C6 vertebrae and a severed spinal cord.

Although his home town of Clermont may be thou- sands of miles away, the town is banding together to raise money to bring him home.

Kerry Francis heads up a committee that is organising the Blue Rally for Rhys on Sunday, March 26.

"Everybody on the committee knows Rhys and his family and it has affected our small town, which is noticed by the generous amount of support we have received,” Kerry said.

"We encourage everybody to attend our fundraising event even if you are not taking part in the colour run.

"Come and help support Rhys.”

Held at the sports oval in Clermont, the day begins at 8.30am for colour run registrations, which starts from 10am.

Kerry said the colour run is open to all ages and reminded participants to come dressed in white clothes that can be coloured.

"We have a 5km run/walk, with stations set up along the way where you will be covered in paint,” she said.

"This day will be a blue ribbon day, as Rhys' favorite color is blue, so wear a splash of blue to help support Rhys, with prizes for best costumes.

"Blue ribbons will be available on the day for a gold coin donation.

"We encourage people to come so they can help in bringing Rhys home, and also have a fun family day.”

The run is followed by a sausage sizzle and cent sale plus activities for kids including a jumping castle, face painting and games. Nominations close on March 12, email Kerry on francis95@bigpond.com.