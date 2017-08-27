Turn the town yellow to show your support

CENTRAL Highlands residents are being encouraged to wear a yellow daffodil today in recognition of Cancer Council Queensland's iconic annual Daffodil Day.

Local volunteer Kerri Deakin said this week she wanted to help turn the town yellow in a display of support for people affected by cancer, to show that people cared and also to provide fundraising for cancer research.

Ms Deakin, who has been volunteering for Cancer Council Queensland's Emerald branch for 13 years, has helped coordinate sites throughout the region to facilitate this year's campaign.

Cancer Council Queensland this year marks 31 years of Daffodil Day during August, with the official day being celebrated today, August 25.

"Services like accommodation lodges and the 13 11 20 support line are invaluable in regional areas,” Ms Deakin said.

"It's also lovely being involved in the community, helping out where we can and just being there for locals who want to talk about their cancer journey.”

People can visit the Cancer Council sites at Woolworths, Emerald Village and Market Plaza today to buy a bunch of daffodils or make a donation.

She said more than 2500 volunteers were expected to staff more than 280 volunteer sites across the state during the week, selling more than 800,000 fresh daffodils.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged people to get involved.

"A bright splash of yellow does more than light up the community - it means we are taking active steps to beat cancer and show our support to those affected.”

She said that more than 27,000 Queenslanders would be diagnosed with cancer this year and about 8700 people would die from the disease.

People can buy a pin to show their support, donate online, volunteer on the day or buy merchandise at daffodilday.com.au.

"We are calling on communities to show they care by wearing a pin for someone they know or volunteering to sell daffodils locally,” Ms McMillan said.

Cancer Council Queensland hopes to raise $1million this year to invest in vital cancer research, prevention programs and support services statewide.