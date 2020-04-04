Turn your clocks back this Sunday

Long recognised as the official end to warm, lingering summer, the end of daylight saving hits a different nerve this year.

Most look forward to that one hour after clocking off from work, when they can venture outside (with no more than one other person) and soak up what's left of the day.

And while the prospect of less sunlight may seem like too much to cope with, a few simple lifestyle changes can make turning the clocks back an hour on Sunday, April 5 just a tiny bit easier.

Aussies only have a few more days of 7pm sunsets to look forward to. Picture: Ariel Ocampo

WHAT IS DAYLIGHT SAVING?

Quick explainer: each year, daylight savings begins on the first Sunday in October and ends on the first Sunday in April the following year.

This year, daylight saving time ends at 3am on Sunday, April 5.

Clocks are to be turned back an hour to keep the state in line with time changes across Australia.

This will bring the state's time zone to Australian Central Standard Time.

WHY DO WE DO IT?

It is widely believed that Benjamin Franklin was the first to suggest the idea of daylight savings, way back in 1784, as a way for people to save costs by reducing their candle usage - however, he proposed that people change their sleep patterns rather than the clock.

It wasn't until World War I that daylight savings as we know it really took off. Germany was the first country to implement it in 1916 as a way to cut fuel usage during the war, and other countries quickly followed suit. It proved to be so successful that it was implemented again in World War II.

In 1968 Tasmania became the first Australian state to adopt daylight savings, with the majority of other states doing the same in 1971. Queensland abandoned its daylight saving time a year later.

In NSW, a referendum was held on May 1, 1976, asking electors if daylight saving should be adopted permanently. According to a NSW Department of Justice website, 1,882,770 electors were in favour; while 868,900 were against.

Western Australia on the other hand has held four referendums on the matter since 1975, however it is yet to pass.

The no vote tends to be stronger in regional and rural areas, as changing the clocks causes big problem for farmers.

Pumped for an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning despite being within 20 metres of my bed for days. #daylightsavings — Sarah McPhee (@_SarahMcPhee) April 1, 2020

LESS DAYLIGHT HOURS IN A PANDEMIC

If you need a tip or two to help you adjust to a new sleeping pattern and schedule, here's a few:

Avoid caffeine - lay off the tea and coffee right before bed and you'll sleep easier.

Check your smartphone - most are set up to flick over automatically but it's worth double checking, just in case. There's really nothing worse than an alarm going off at the wrong time.

Pretend you have jet lag - acting like you've changed time zones (sort of) is the key, according to Victoria University Professor Alex Parker. Exposing yourself to morning sunlight, exercising during the day and getting a good night's sleep are guaranteed ways to get your circadian rhythms back on track.

Trim your to-do list - When it already feels like there aren't' enough hours in the day, the thought of having even less time to get everything done can be overwhelming. Cut yourself some slack.

Transition the kids - make sure the kids are going to bed at least 30 minutes earlier, so the whole family can adjust without feeling hungover on April 6.

Originally published as Turn your clocks back this Sunday