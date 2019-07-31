Turner, Jonas’ heartbreaking new tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gotten matching tattoos in honour of their deceased dog. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SOPHIE Turner and Joe Jonas have honoured the memory of their late dog, Waldo, by getting matching tattoos of their furry friend's face.

The former Game of Thrones star and the Sucker singer took to Instagram this week with photos of their tattoos; Jonas posted a pic of his new ink while Turner showed off her tattoo on her Instagram Story.

"R.I.P. my little angel," Jonas captioned the photo of his tattoo.

"I miss you, Waldo. Rest in Peace my little baby," Turner said alongside a photo of her matching ink on her Instagram Story.

The newlyweds' Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly struck and killed by a car last week on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, TMZ reported at the time.

Per the outlet, Waldo's dog-walker had him on a leash when he became spooked by a pedestrian, breaking free and then running into the street where he was struck by a vehicle.

A rep for Jonas called the incident "a freak accident," the outlet reported on Friday.

The gossip site said Jonas and Turner filed a police report on Friday and told officers they elected to delay their filing because they became so distraught following Waldo's death, they needed to visit a therapist to cope.

The pair adopted Waldo in April 2018. They also own another Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission