Turning heads around town

PRIDE AND JOY: Chevy Camaro owner Dean Witkowski with 'Chev', his Chevy Camaro. Contributed

Car Owner

Dean Witkowski

Name of Car

Chev

Make and Model

Chevy Camaro

What was your first car?

HQ Ute

When did you purchase your first project?

2010. I wanted a 69 Camaro from the first time I laid eyes on one.

How long has it taken to restore your favourite drive?

I'm still going.

Why did you pick this type of car?

They are an iconic American muscle car.

How many owners has this vehicle had?

Three that I know of. There may have been more in the States.

What modifications or work have you carried out?

Upgraded the running gear.

What is the history behind your vehicle?

From what little I was told, it was raced previously in the States. It was imported to Australia mid 2010 and I purchased it in November 2010, and did engine and gearbox upgrades in 2011.

Would you ever part with your favourite car?

For the right price, maybe.

