Turning the sails to the next generations

Preston, Laura, Keisha, Josh, Latoya, Valda and Colleen - members of the first, third and fourth generations. Contributed

TO RECOGNISE the significance of four generations of students attending Bluff State School, a celebration garden was designed to mark the piece of time in history.

Bluff State School acting principal Tash Mallory said the Byrne and Ohl families had played a big part in the school history.

"The garden has been planted out with native plants donated by the council,” she said,

"We have put a windmill in the garden to signify the wind turning the sails and the sails turn the millstones of years past.

"Not many schools now days have the privilege of a family staying in one educational setting for so long.”

Last in line as a fourth- generation student is Latoya Byrne, 11, who is the captain of Bluff State School.

"I like having that connection to the past,” she said.

"All my siblings have been to the same school as well and they were school leaders when they were here. My dad told us that he was a school captain as well and his sisters came here too.

"He would have been a good student and never would of got into trouble.

"It makes me feel good when I see our family name around the school on different things.”