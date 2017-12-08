Menu
Login
News

Turning the sails to the next generations

Preston, Laura, Keisha, Josh, Latoya, Valda and Colleen - members of the first, third and fourth generations.
Preston, Laura, Keisha, Josh, Latoya, Valda and Colleen - members of the first, third and fourth generations. Contributed
by Kristen Booth

TO RECOGNISE the significance of four generations of students attending Bluff State School, a celebration garden was designed to mark the piece of time in history.

Bluff State School acting principal Tash Mallory said the Byrne and Ohl families had played a big part in the school history.

"The garden has been planted out with native plants donated by the council,” she said,

"We have put a windmill in the garden to signify the wind turning the sails and the sails turn the millstones of years past.

"Not many schools now days have the privilege of a family staying in one educational setting for so long.”

Last in line as a fourth- generation student is Latoya Byrne, 11, who is the captain of Bluff State School.

"I like having that connection to the past,” she said.

"All my siblings have been to the same school as well and they were school leaders when they were here. My dad told us that he was a school captain as well and his sisters came here too.

"He would have been a good student and never would of got into trouble.

"It makes me feel good when I see our family name around the school on different things.”

Topics:  bluff state school celebration garden central highlands

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Advocate for the community set to take the baton

Advocate for the community set to take the baton

Meet Douglas Churchill, the selected baton bearer to represent Aramac in the 2018 baton relay.

Bringing together ladies of Emerald

EVENT ORGANISER: Cassie Watene, from Scentsy.

Stay at home mums came together to share their businesses.

Community gardens live on

GARDEN CONTRIBUTORS: Ruth Lindsay, George Hartfiel and Maraea Rapira during their weekly meet.

Emerald community gardens are welcoming new volunteers to help.

Deno Destroyers win Lego League award

WINNERS: Deno Destroyers won the Teamwork Award at the First Lego League Challenge .

Local Emerald school team travels to Brisbane for lego competition.

Local Partners