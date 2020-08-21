TV bombshell as Mel Doyle quits Channel 7

After 25 years covering politics, Olympics, royal weddings and leading breakfast television alongside David Koch on Sunrise, Melissa Doyle has called time.

It is the end of an era at Channel 7 with acclaimed journalist and host Melissa Doyle leaving the network after more than two decades.

Doyle, who started her career in the network's Canberra bureau and has covered everything from Olympics to Royal Weddings, said the place had been like "home."

"For 25 years, I have called Channel 7 home. I've had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history," Doyle said in a statement.

"I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me.

"I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our Chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude."

The 50-year-old is understood to have made the decision after annual contract negotiations stalled.

Over those 25 years, Doyle has worked on shows including Sunrise, 11AM, Today Tonight, 7NEWS, Sunday Night and most recently The Latest.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton said: "Melissa has deserved every success that's come her way and has been a huge part of the Network. On behalf of everyone at Seven West Media I want to wish Mel the very best and thank her for everything she's done for the Seven Network."

A tribute to Doyle and her work will air at 6pm tonight.

"From reporting to presenting to mentoring her colleagues, Mel has been a fundamental part of the Seven Network's News and Public Affairs team for more than two decades," Seven director of news and current affairs Craig Macpherson said.

"Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of.

"On behalf of all her former and current colleagues here at Seven, I'd like to thank her for contributing so much to our successes and wish her every success in her next endeavour."

