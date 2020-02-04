TV star charged with assaulting police

Josh Quong Tart was allegedly found behaving in an offensive manner near a public place before he was arrested on the night of January 27 following his 18-night Sydney Festival season.

Josh Quong Tart was allegedly found behaving in an offensive manner near a public place before he was arrested on the night of January 27 following his 18-night Sydney Festival season.

A former Underbelly and Home And Away star has been charged with behaving offensively and assaulting police the night after his acclaimed drag cabaret show ended.

The TV, movie and stage actor had played the lead in the revival Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined, a demanding 70-minute raunchy show in which he bares his bottom in characters originally created by theatre legend Reg Livermore.

On the evening in question, the 44-year-old was near the corner of William and Yurong streets in Darlinghurst, just a short walk from where he had been performing in the Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent in Hyde Park.

Police allege that between 10.50pm and 11pm Tart behaved in an offensive manner, and that after 11pm he assaulted a male police constable in the execution of his duty.

Police also laid a third charge against Tart of resisting arrest, and he was remanded on bail.

Tart's list of TV credits include McLeod's Daughters, All Saints and Headland and he played killer Andrew Perish in 2012's Underbelly: Badness.

Last year he was chosen to recreate Livermore's 1975 famously bare-bottomed cabaret comedy The Betty Blokk-Buster Follies in a show with the theme of sexual freedom.

Reviews of Tart's performance described him as "dazzling", "quite brilliant" and Livermore himself said he was "delighted" to have the actor recreating the characters.

Tart will appear at the Downing Centre Court next week when he is expected to enter a plea.

Josh Quong Tart in costume for the Sydney Festival show Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined. Pictures: Daniel Linnet

Tart played killer Andrew Perish in Underbelly Badness.