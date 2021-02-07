TV star needs surgery after stunt failed

Today host Allison Langdon will take a "lengthy break" from the breakfast show to undergo knee surgery after a prerecorded segment backfired last week.

Langdon, 41, sustained a leg injury on Thursday while "hydrofoiling" (also known as foil surfing) on the Gold Coast.

The Daily Telegraph reports the mother-of-two will undergo surgery on her knee in Sydney after she "fell awkwardly" at the end of the shoot and was rushed to Gold Coast Private Hospital, just after 7am. She will reportedly require a "lengthy break" from her on-air duties as she recovers.

Dramatic footage aired on Today saw Ally being pulled from the water by two rescuers and taken to shore. Picture: Channel 9.

On Friday, Allison's co-host Karl Stefanovic, presenting with temporary fill-in Leila McKinnon, explained his colleague's absence from the show.

"She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning," he said as footage rolled of Ally being pulled from the water after her accident.

Ally, who was wearing a life vest and helmet, was seen being put on her back and dragged back to a wharf by two male rescuers.

In a statement following the incident, Channel 9 said: "After nearly an hour of incident-free filming of a segment about hydrofoiling, Ally fell awkwardly as she headed back to the marina at the end of the shoot."

Ally was filming a “hydrofoiling” segment for the show when she fell. Picture: Channel 9.

It continued: "It was an unfortunate accident, and she was immediately taken to hospital.

"Both Karl and Ally had looked forward to the experience, and both had a wonderful time.

"They had a comprehensive safety induction, and a thorough run-through of all aspects of hydrofoiling.

"As with every shoot, safety requirements, briefings and subsequent after-care, are strictly followed and prioritised."

Hydrofoiling, also known as foil surfing, is a relatively new watersport which involves a winged fin being attached to the bottom of a surfboard that helps lift the rider above the water, like a hoverboard.

