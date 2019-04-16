Tweed police hunt hit and run driver

Police are looking for this vehicle.

Police are looking for this vehicle. Tweed Police

TWEED Police are on the hunt for a driver who crashed into another vehicle on the Tugun Bypass before fleeing.

Police said about 6am this morning, a white hatch back sedan collided heavily with another vehicle as it was about to enter the south bound lanes of the Tugun Bypass tunnel this morning.

The female driver of the vehicle impacted was taken to hospital and later released.

The vehicle at fault had some form of signage on the sides which is not identifiable in the captured images.

Any member of the public who can identity the white sedan or has further information concerning the registration number of the vehicle at fault are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote NSWPF REPORT E70361405 if providing information to Crime Stoppers.

A police spokesperson urged motorists to drive safely over the Easter period.

"In the lead up to the Easter long weekend Tweed Byron Police District are asking members of the public to drive in a safe manner.," the spokesperson said.

"Police will be targeting safety offences throughout the long weekend.

"Driving in a negligent manner can have obvious implications for other road users and pedestrians."