Twin brothers’ backpack contained illicit drugs, utensils

MAGISTRATE Robert Walker encouraged a 23-year-old man to listen to the advice of his father in relation to giving up the use of illicit drugs.

Nathan Paul Steyger, 23, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court today to possessing a pipe used to smoke dangerous drugs.

Steyger was walking along Emerald’s Harris St with his twin brother when they were stopped by patrolling police about 1.30am on April 22.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said one of the men was carrying a backpack and police asked the pair if there was anything they shouldn’t have in the backpack.

Steyger’s brother handed police a clip seal bag containing 0.7g of cannabis, and Steyger handed over a plastic bottle with cone and hose attached, which he said he had used to smoke tobacco, the court heard.

Steyger told the court he had since stopped using cannabis for medical reasons, and said his dad told him to “stop doing it”.

“You should listen to your father,” Magistrate Walker said.

Steyger was ordered to be of good behaviour for four months under a $300 recognisance. The conviction was not recorded.