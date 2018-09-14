Twin Hills cancelled: extra race day set for Clermont

WHO WILL WIN THIS YEAR? The Meek family with winning connections of 2017 Springsure Cup winner Miss Anna.

WHO WILL WIN THIS YEAR? The Meek family with winning connections of 2017 Springsure Cup winner Miss Anna. Contributed

TOMORROW the racing action heads to Springsure for the big Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup Race Day.

The club is again running the cup in honour of Colin Meek, a racing man's racing man and a stalwart of racing around the Central Highlands for many years as a jockey and trainer.

The main event on the program, the $9000 2018 Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup, will be run over 1400m and has drawn a good-quality field.

Rockhampton trainer Julie Lancaster will be looking to add more Country Cups to her mantelpiece with defending 2017 Springsure Cup winner Miss Anna, who is on a seven-day backup from an even effort at Thangool last start.

Barcaldine trainer Patrick O'Toole lines up with last-start Pioneer Park winner nine-year-old gelding Hunter Island and has strong claims for local Springsure owner Ian Rohden.

Bluff trainer Ross Vagg's runner Ate Aces showed a strong return to form last start at Pioneer Park, the veteran galloper could surprise at odds.

Vagg lines up with the good thing of the day, Clear the Debt, in the maiden handicap and looks set to break through and be the best bet on the program.

On September 29, Clermont Race Club has been granted an extra race date allocation due to the iconic Twin Hills meeting being abandoned due to the unprecedented and prolonged dry conditions in the Belyando grazing district.

Clermont Race Club will host and promote the meeting as the Epping Forrest Cup, which has been strongly supported by the Dennis family. A six-race card will be staged, with more than $51,000 in prizemoney being on offer.

The AFL Grand Final will also be telecast on course throughout the day.

The progressive Clermont Turf Club was more than happy to step up to the plate to take on the extra meeting for their sister club, Twin Hills.

Twin Hills Race Club's Jasmin Schar said the campdraft and rodeo and race club committee were already planning for 2019 and the Twin Hills weekend would be better than ever after a good wet season.

The campdraft and rodeo committee also made the decision to cancel their events due to being unable to source cattle in these dry conditions.

The countdown is also on to Emerald Jockey Club's day of days, the Emerald 100, on October 13.