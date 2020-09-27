Twin sister honoured after bush tragedy

A Charters Towers schoolgirl killed in a tragic farm accident is being remembered as a girl with 'an indomitable spirit'.

Mackenzie Guild, 15, was attempting to help tow a bogged vehicle at Niall Station, about 170km north of Charters Towers when things went horribly wrong at the family's cattle property about 10pm on Friday.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the two sisters were sitting in the tray of a ute when the snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck Mackenzie in the chest.

She died at the scene.

Her younger sister Charlie, 11 was flown to Townsville University Hospital where she remains in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tragedy has shattered the tight-knit town of Charters Towers where the girls went to school at Columba Catholic College.

Mackenzie's twin sister Courtney and older sister Georgia are also boarding students at the college where Charlie is due to join them when she begins Year 7 next year.

Principal Candi Dempster said the loss of Mackenzie has sent shockwaves through the school community and will be felt for a long time to come.

"It's heartbreaking," Ms Dempster said.

"Mackenzie and her family are such a big part of our school community and as unfathomable as this tragedy is we are ever grateful for Mackenzie.

"Mackenzie had her sense of hope, positivity and her 'have a go nature' at every opportunity presented to her."

Ms Dempster said she'd been in contact with Mackenzie's parents Alisha and James who have shown "incredible strength" during such a traumatic time.

"Alisha is just a very capable, bubbly woman who is being very stoic for her family in knowing that Mackenzie touched the lives of so many," Ms Dempster said.

"Just like her mum, Mackenzie had that same spirit, an indomitable spirit.

"She was so comfortable in her own skin, she's one of those characters that actually lights up the room."

Ms Dempster said grief support would be available for staff, students and their parents through college pastoral care team, and parish priest.

Ms Dempster said Columba Catholic College would look to honour Mackenzie in a special service with the involvement of her sisters, friends and parents some time next term when students returned.

kate.banville@news.com.au

Originally published as Twin sister honoured after bush tragedy