Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mayday Road at Batlow.
Mayday Road at Batlow. DT
News

BREAKING: Twin three-year-old girls killed in blaze

by The Daily Telegraph
18th May 2020 2:29 PM

Two three-year-old girls have tragically died in a house fire in the state's south west.

Firefighters pulled the twins from a house on Mayday Rd at Batlow just after 11am when the home went up in flames.

Despite efforts to save their lives, the girls both died at the scene.

Police have established a crime scene. Picture: 9News
Police have established a crime scene. Picture: 9News CH9

Fire and Rescue crews have extinguished the blaze and a crime scene has been established by officers from the Riverina Police District who are being assisted by the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit.

It's not yet known what sparked the deadly fire.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fatality fire deaths house fire infant deaths twin deaths twin girls
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles has revealed there has been two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with both based in the state’s southeast.

        Man hospitalised with head injuries

        premium_icon Man hospitalised with head injuries

        News He was taken to Blackwater Hospital after the vehicle rolled.

        Wet week ahead as light rains to intensify

        premium_icon Wet week ahead as light rains to intensify

        Weather Get your gumboots ready, as BOM predicts a rainy week for the region

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom