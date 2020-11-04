Twin Towns unveils plans for major new $20m shopping centre

TWIN Towns is forging ahead with a $20 million dual shopping centre development in Tweed as it diversifies away from the traditional club model to boost revenue.

The proposed retail precinct and two lot subdivision next to Twin Towns Club Banora on Leisure Dr, Banora Point would include an Aldi and another supermarket, yet to be confirmed.

An architectural drawing by Buchan of Twin Towns' $20 million Leisure Dr, Banora Point development, included in documentation sent to Tweed Shire Council.

It's expected about 100 jobs would be created during construction and 50 full-time equivalent roles would be required during operation.

Alongside the supermarkets, the project next to neighbouring Banora Shopping Village would include a range of specialty shops and see the existing bowling green and children's outdoor play area relocated on the site.

The site currently houses Club Banora, Twin Towns Service Bowls Club Oasis Pools Aquatic Centre and Club Banora Golf Club.

An overview of Twin Towns' $20 million Leisure Dr, Banora Point development, included in documentation sent to Tweed Shire Council.

If approved, it's expected the development would be completed in 2022.

However, the project, 11 years in the making, still has bureaucratic hurdles to overcome and will be raised at a Tweed Shire Council meeting on Thursday.

Town planning and development consultants DAC Planning Pty Ltd has been involved.

Twin Towns Services Club CEO Rob Smith said detailed plans were submitted this year.

"It's all about diversification away from the traditional club model, which is coming under more and more pressure each year," he said.

"So we're looking for alternative streams to support our membership.

Architectural drawings by Buchan of Twin Towns' $20 million Leisure Dr, Banora Point development.

"It's about generating traffic, foot traffic particularly, to the area and making it a town centre-type feel, so you have more reasons to go to that part of Banora Point.

"The area was rezoned a number of years ago for the purposes of a shopping centre. We've been working on this development for 11 years now.

"It's an absolute continuity of long-held plans."

Mr Smith said the retail precinct would be easily accessible by customers who walk or use public transport rather than driving.

The surrounding area has a number of nursing and retirement homes and Banora is a growing residential suburb.

An overview of Twin Towns' $20 million Leisure Dr, Banora Point development.

"There's a lot of work which has gone into pedestrian links and the proposal is for another set of lights on Leisure Dr purely for the purpose of pedestrianising it and making it safer to cross," Mr Smith said.

He said the children's play area would move closer to the current pool on the site and the bowling green would move from the northern to the southern side of Club Banora.

He said tastes were ever-changing and it was important Twin Towns offered another reason for consumers to come to the area, and to Club Banora.

