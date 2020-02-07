Menu
Lachlan Bridgeman and Cassandra Vassallo were married at Emerald Botanic Gardens on July 27, 2019.
Twins on the way after country-style wedding

Kristen Booth
7th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
IT’S been a big year for an Emerald couple who were married in a pleasant country-style wedding and are now expecting twin girls.

Lachlan Bridgeman and Cassandra Vassallo were thrilled at the news they were expecting not only one, but two, bundles of joy, only months after they tied the knot at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

“We were shocked when we found out but we’re so excited,” the happy bride said.

Mrs Bridgeman said she was surprised at how well the day ran.

“There were no hiccups or anything, everything actually went really well,” she said.

Lachlan Bridgeman and Cassandra Vassallo were surrounded by friends and family.
The couple had been looking forward to their big day for about a year and Mrs Bridgeman was excited to finally marry her soulmate.

After both growing up in rural Queensland, the couple opted for a country theme with all bridesmaids and the bride sporting boots on the day.

“I’ve been to a few weddings and wearing heels are so uncomfortable, so we went all boots so we were all comfortable all night,” Mrs Bridgeman said.

They were surrounded by about 80 friends and family and continued the party at the Maraboon Tavern.

The couple was wed at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.
Bridal party: Darcy Johnson, Adrian Vassallo, Andrew Sturgiss, Christine Vassallo, Amy Spence and Rebecca Markwell

Parents of the bride: Joy and David Vassallo

Parents of the groom: Stephen Bridgeman, his mother Melissa Bridgeman sadly passed away three years ago

Photographer: Atkins Photographics,

Makeup: Anthea Cullinane, Beautifyu hair and makeup studio

Hair: Lexie Sullivan

Suit: Tarocash

Dress: Under the Vail, Sarina

Boots: Littlebit Country, Mackay

emerald botanic gardens maraboon tavern romance valentines day weddings weddings and proposals of 2019 weddings of 2019
