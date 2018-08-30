Twirling to the top of the podium

FIRST CLASS: Gabriella Ferry performs her Juvenile One Baton Solo at the Queensland Baton Twirling Titles held last weekend in Rockhampton.

FIRST CLASS: Gabriella Ferry performs her Juvenile One Baton Solo at the Queensland Baton Twirling Titles held last weekend in Rockhampton. David Thomson

Baton twirling: Gabriella Ferry was over the moon after placing first in the Juvenile One Baton Solo during the Queensland Baton Twirling Titles held in Rockhampton.

The 10-year-old baton twirler from Springsure said she was both proud and surprised when she found out she had placed first in the highly contested category.

Gabriella's mother and coach of the Springsure Gymnastics Club Wendy Ferry said Gabriella thought she had missed out on a placing when they got up to first and she hadn't been called.

"She thought she had missed out because it was quite a big section. There was something like 13 twirlers all of a very high standard,” she said.

"We were thinking she might get a place and when they got to first I think she and I were both thinking she had missed out.

"When they called out her name it was like 'oh my God'. It was very exciting.”

Gabriella has been doing gymnastics for four years. She is level four but has only been doing baton twirling since the start of April. Her favourite routine is Dance Twirl.

Mrs Ferry said Gabriella made the move from gymnastics to baton twirling, which combines dance and gymnastics while manipulating a single baton or multiple batons, due to the gymnastics training becoming too hard on her body.

Overall, Springsure Gymnastics Club exceeded expectations at the Queensland Baton Twirling Titles, with several girls earning a place on the podium. Makaila Chaplin and both the Juvenile Small Team and Juvenile Specialised Team qualified to compete at the Australian Titles in October.

Mrs Ferry said it was a fantastic result for the girls.

"We weren't expecting to do anywhere near as well as we did because we are so new to the sport,” she said.

"They trained their butts off for it. They put in hours and hours of training to get to the level they needed to be at to compete.

"It was a really big effort by the girls that did do it because it was a lot of work. Even though they all had experience in gymnastics and dance, adding the baton twirling is a whole other element they had to master.”

"At the end of the day all their hard work paid off.”

President of the Springsure Gymnastics Club Katrina Ferguson said the club couldn't be more proud of all their "amazing” gymnasts, baton twirlers and dancers.

"We are excited to dive into the sport of baton twirling,” she said.

For photos from the Queensland Baton Twirling Titles see page 49.